Moundbuilder men ride 10 game win streak

Pictured above: DJ Wallace, senior forward, shoots free throws to put points on the board for the Moundbuilders. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter)

By Chris Campbell

Staff reporter

The Moundbuilder men’s basketball team won in convincing fashion with a 92-70 advantage over the Bulldogs of McPherson at the Sport Center on Wednesday night.

The victory is the tenth consecutive for the Moundbuilders (10-0, 4-0 KCAC), who currently find themselves ranked eighth nationally in recent NAIA polls.

Cameron Hunt, junior guard, led all scorers with 27 points on the evening. The Duncanville, Texas native also grabbed seven boards and dished out three assists in the winning effort.

The Builders capped off an impressive night shooting 49 percent from the floor, while converting on 13 of 26 shots beyond the three-point arc, outscoring the Bulldogs 39-21 in that span.

The Moundbuilder men will continue their conquest as they battle the York Panthers Saturday at 3 p.m. in historic Stewart Fieldhouse.

