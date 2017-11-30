Lady Builders take a bite from the Bulldogs

Pictured above: Makala Canada, sophomore guard, looks to score driving the lane for the Lady Builders. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter)

The Southwestern women’s basketball program fell in a bleak state after falling to McPherson College 59-43 Wednesday night at the Sport Center.

On an evening where the Lady Builders struggled to maintain ball security, the Bulldogs answered with 20 forced turnovers with 11 steals converting those into 17 points.

Jazmyne Laskey, sophomore guard, led the Lady Builders scoring effort with 12 points, along with four assists and five boards in a matchup fruitful with opportunities.

A strong third quarter performance propelled the Bulldogs to a comfortable finish, outscoring the Builders 17-4 in the process.

The Lady Builders (2-8, 1-3 KCAC), now look to turn their fortunes around in a home contest with York College, Saturday at 1 p.m.

