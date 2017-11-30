Cook shares savory hobby

Pictured above: Zavyar Swain, undecided freshman, cooks up a savory meal in the Wallingford kitchen. (Stephen Gibbs/ Staff Reporter)

By Stephen Gibbs

Staff reporter

Zavyar Swain, undecided freshman, brought his passion of cooking to Wallingford Hall. Swain has been cooking since he was young.

“It all started growing up in Dallas Texas. I was raised with six other siblings,” said Swain. “My mother introduced cooking into my life at a very young age, so it just stuck to me ever since.”

Swain’s favorite dish to cook is Rotel dip.

“I’m a dangerous man with some Rotel in my pot,” said Swain.

Swain said that he would reveal the secrets to his dip, made with ground beef, nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, milk and chips.

“First, you open your ground beef and put it inside a pan that is heating at 250°F,” said Swain. “At the same time, you need to be heating up your cheese. Then, mix it with the diced tomatoes and a cup of milk. The ground beef would finish first, and when it does, you’re going to have to drain out of the grease and then pour the ground beef into the cheese pot.”

Swain said that the next step is to stir all of the ingredients together and pop open the chips to enjoy the dip.

“I don’t see myself cooking for a business in the future – it doesn’t get that good,” said Swain. “With cooking being a survival action for me, I prefer doing something else in the future besides cooking.”

To pay for ingredients, Swain usually has everyone who wants to eat his food pitch in an even amount of money to reach the total amount. Swains said he could remember a time when he was making breakfast for his siblings the butter in a pan popped and splashed all over his wrist.

“I don’t necessarily watch food shows, but when I’m scrolling down my Twitter page and I run into a cooking video I immediately click on it,” said Swain. “Although copper pans and pots are nice to use, stain and steel metal pans and pots are the best.”

Swain said he has made many friends from sharing his talent of cooking.

“There are only a few spots that I cook at down here at Southwestern,” said Swain, mentioning Wallingford kitchen and a friend’s house. “But when I’m at home in Dallas, I could be mistaken as a house-to-house chef.”

Travon Crockett, sports management freshman, bragged on Swain’s abilities. Crockett said he has eaten Swain’s food multiple times.

“Last week, I pitched in $10 in order for Swain to make a big pan of spaghetti for me and three others,” said Crockett. “The dish that I want to ask Swain to cook is chicken tetrazzini with garlic bread.”

“A tip to pass on to the next chef is, when in doubt, always season your meat at before cooking,” said Swain.

Stephen Gibbs is a freshman majoring in communication. You may email him at stephen.gibbs@sckans.edu