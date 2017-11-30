Butler rocks Stir &Bustle

Pictured above: Jordan Butler, senior music major, performs originals at Stir & Bustle for students and faculty. (Chris Campbell/ Staff Reporter)

By Lauren Sieh

Staff reporter

Students enjoyed coffee and good music Wednesday night at Stir & Bustle coffee shop in Deets Library. StuFu sponsored the event for students.

Jordan Butler, senior music major, was the performer of the night. Butler set lasted for an hour and he played a total of 14 songs, which were all originals, while accompanied with his guitar.

Butler started playing music when he was 15 in church, where he first got the chance to play guitar and drums. As for writing original songs, Butler started at the age of 19. Butler wants to pursue a career in performing on stage and songwriting.

“I grew up around music and when I started to played music, I couldn’t play other peoples’ music,” said Butler, “So I decided to start writing my own because I couldn’t screw up my own stuff.”

Tiana Nice, freshman elementary education major, was one of the students watching and listening to Butler’s performance.

Nice said, “I really enjoyed tonight’s performance. I thought he had very nice vocals and I really enjoys his songs that he wrote.”

Lauren Sieh is a freshman majoring in communication. You may e-mail her at lauren.sieh@sckans.edu.