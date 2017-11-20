Avoid car break-ins with these tips

By Layne Phillips

Staff reporter

Southwestern College has had a number of car break-ins recently. Students may not know the proper guidelines for preventing a car break-in.

Marcus Miyatake, undeclared freshman, said, “I have heard about the break-ins. I believe the break-ins have been by breaking into the car through windows.”

Though many in the student body may assume this, David Cantu, security officer, said, “For as long as I’ve been here, usually when there is a break-in, 9 times out of 10 the person never bothered to lock their doors.”

This has been the case with each break-in on campus recently.

Lieutenant Gary Bortz from the Winfield Police Department said, “Everyone needs to make sure and double check their car doors to see if they are locked.”

Here is a quick guide to prevent car break-ins:

Make sure you park in a well-lit parking spot and make sure where you are parking is an actual parking spot. Be sure to not leave ANYTHING that looks remotely expensive where it can be seen. Always, always, always lock your doors. The most recent break-in cases have shown no traces of burglars actually “breaking in” to the vehicle. Stay tuned to Winfield Police Department on Facebook. If you see any sort of suspicious activity on campus, feel free to call campus security (620)229-0012 or go to the office of campus security in the second floor of the Sutton Center. If you see any sort of suspicious activity in the city of Winfield, do not hesitate to call Winfield Police. Remember, a false alarm is better than another car break-in.

Winfield Police Department has found a missing Garmin GPS. If you or anyone you know is missing a Garmin GPS due to a car break-in, call the Winfield Police at (620)221-5555.

Layne Phillips is a freshman majoring in communication. You may email him at layne.phillips@sckans.edu.