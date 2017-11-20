Senior guard contributes to successful team

ABOVE: Jacob Horsch, senior guard, brings the ball down the court against Haskell Indian Nations.

By Jose Chatham

Staff reporter

This year’s Moundbuilder basketball team has powered to a good start. After coming in ranked No. 1 in the KCAC in the preseason polls, the Builders have mounted an 8-0 start to the season and are ranked No. 13 overall in the country.

One of the main contributors to the hot start is Jacob Horsch, senior guard. Horsch, standing at 6’, 185 pounds from Wichita, and has been a productive player for the Moundbuilders since his junior year.

Tim Miser, associate head coach, praised Horsch. “He’s one of our leaders. He has a very strong work ethic. Everyone likes being around him. He’s very energetic and personable,” said Miser.

SC leads the nation in three pointers made this season. Horsch is one of the top shooters on the team and is ranked second in the nation in three pointers made (26) and No. 12 in three pointers made per game (3.714).

Last season, Horsch had 52 assists and 24 steals. “When I first got to SC, I was just kind of the small kid that could shoot threes, now I feel like I’m more than that. I can guard and be a good leader.” said Horsch.

On top of being a competitor on the court, Horsch has a 3.7 GPA. His major is business financing. “I plan getting all As every semester. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t, but I give it my all and try to win the day.”

He is a consistent student as a starting guard for the Moundbuilders. This could add pressure on some. Junior forward, Donavin Arvie, thinks otherwise. “Horsch is a cool humble guy off the court. He keeps to himself and helps out anyone he can with anything, not just with basketball, but with school and friendly advice.” said Arvie.

Horsch has high expectations for the team and even more for himself. “If I don’t keep working hard, I feel like I’m letting my team, coaches, and even myself down,” said Horsch.

Jose Chatham is a junior majoring in communication. You may email him at jose.chatham@sckans.edu.