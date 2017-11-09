“Thor: Ragnarok” exceeding expectations

By Emily Berry

Staff Reporter

Marvel Studio’s “Thor: Ragnarok” certainly lived up to its hype that was shown through multiple trailers for more than 3 months. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Thor: Ragnarok” is the third movie out of the “Thor” series.

I don’t think it is the best “Thor” film. It had a “Guardians of the Galaxy” aspect put into the film. With this aspect it felt like it was being tailored to children instead of adults. Don’t get me wrong it was a great movie. It had comedy which brought the “Guardians of the Galaxy” aspect to it, also had enough action to even out the comedy.

The trailers did a very good job depicting what the movie will be like. Since the first trailer came out six months ago I had been looking forward to seeing the movie. It exceeded my expectations so much that I saw it twice. There was never a dull moment throughout the film. The film was a mixture of different “Thor” comic books, so for people who read the comics will see the different aspects from the different comics put into the film.

It introduces new characters and some past characters in the film. The new characters were brought to life with great actors that fit the role perfectly. There also may be a new love interest for Thor. It was cool for me to see two stars, Cate Blanchet and Karl Urban; that had worked on a great trilogy in the past, work together again in another awesome film.

I liked how the film filled you in on what has happened to Thor and Hulk between the timeline of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Captain America: Civil War”. I thought that Hulk was the funniest character, because he acted like a child. Thor was also very witty and funny with it comments towards people and his reactions toward different things.

As always a Marvel movie has a sneak peak of easter egg at mid credits for the next Marvel Cinematic movie and a short and funny snippet at the end of all the credit, so you will want to stay till the very end.

The mid credit easter egg gets people pumped for “Avengers: Infinity War” which is going to have the biggest hype of all Marvel movies, because the previous films have been leading to the superheroes coming together and fighting the biggest and baddest Marvel villain.

The movie had enough comic relief, action, and a couple sad parts that it all came together and coordinated greatly together and produced a great Superhero movie. With all of these aspects I would rate the movie a 5 out of 5 stars, but if comparing it to the other “Thor” franchise films I would rate it a 4-4.5 stars out of 5 stars. If you have not seen it yet, get up from wherever you are and go to the theater and watch it.

Emily is a freshman majoring in communication. You may email her at Emily.Berry@sckans.edu