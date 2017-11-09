Men’s basketball chops Haskell Indian Nations

ABOVE: Lorenzo Martinez, junior center, hangs from the rim after dunking the ball. The men’s basketball team beat Haskell Indian Nations 100-68.

The Builder men’s basketball team took on Haskell Indian Nations on Nov. 8 in Stewart Field House, winning the game and advancing their record to 6-0.

DJ Wallace, senior forward, goes for a layup during the Builder's game against Haskell. The men's basketball team is ranked number 13 in the NAIA. (Tessa Castor/Staff photographer). Kyrece Mills, junior guard, takes a shot during the 32-point-difference game. The Haskell Indian Nations men's basketball team's new record is 1-5. (Tessa Castor/Staff photographer). Andrew Hamm, sophomore guard, takes the ball down the court during Wednesday's game against Haskell Indian Nations. The game added to the team's 6-0 record. (Tessa Castor/Staff photographer). Wallace dribbles the ball against a Haskell opponent. The Builders' next game will be on Nov. 11 in Bethany, Okla. against Southern Nazarene University. (Tessa Castor/Staff photographer). The senior cross country team gathers for their senior night ceremony during the halftime of Wednesday night's game against Haskell Indian Nations. National qualifiers for cross country were also honored during the ceremony. (Tessa Castor/Staff photographer). Lorenzo Martinez, junior center, shoots against Haskell Indian Nations. Martinez led the team in rebounds, gaining 10 rebounds. (Tessa Castor/Staff photographer). Mills prepares for a layup during the game against Haskell Indian Nations. Cameron Hunt, junior guard, led the Builders in scoring with 34 points. (Tessa Castor/Staff photographer).

Tessa Castor is a sophomore majoring in English. You may email her at tessa.castor@sckans.edu.