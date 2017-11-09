Free movie night reels in 316 students

ABOVE: Sheldon Hawthorne, accounting sophomore, and Eric Updegrove, computer science sophomore, wait in line for their free concession item at free movie night. Each student who brought a canned or nonperishable food item to the movie night received a voucher for a free concession item. (Tessa Castor/Staff photographer).

By Tessa Castor

Staff reporter

Service was a highlight of STUFU’s second free movie night of the year, said Anjaih Clemons, director of campus life.

On Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., following a men’s basketball team win, SC students traveled to Cowley Cinema 8 for the school year’s second free movie night. Every student who brought a canned or nonperishable food item for the Winfield Food Pantry received a voucher for a free concession item, courtesy of STUFU and residence life’s November “Service Month.”

Clemons said that the best part of the night was collecting items to donate. 316 students attended the movie night, with options of “A Bad Mom’s Christmas,” “The Foreigner,” “Thor: Ragnorok,” “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: Madea Halloween,” “Geostorm,” “Jigsaw” and “Only the Brave” to watch.

“I love the fact that free movie night is a simple program that STUFU can host,” said Clemons. “It’s a fun, strictly social event that helps students relax.”

Clemons said that free movie night helps with student retention and student morale. She said her favorite part of free movie night is having the opportunity to see new students and interact with them. Clemons saw “Geostorm” during free movie night.

Sheldon Hawthorne, accounting sophomore, saw “A Bad Mom’s Christmas” at free movie night. He said that the best part of the movie night is that it’s free.

“Free movie night is a great time to unwind in the middle of the week,” said Hawthorne. “It’s important to go because, if you don’t go, you don’t get to see all the wonderful SC faces.”

For Brandon Poche, sports performance sophomore, free movie night is a new experience. Having transferred this year from Baton Rouge Community College to play baseball, Poche said that free movie night is important because of the opportunity to meet new people. Poche watched “Thor: Ragnorok” at the movie night.

“Free movie night is the culmination of the whole student body joining together to watch movies,” said Poche.

Both Poche and Hawthorne said that free movie night could be improved with a quicker concession stand – only two lines were open during Wednesday’s movie night.

Clemons said that free movie night is paid for by each student’s $75 activity fee, which also contributes to other STUFU events, t-shirts, and SGA-run organizations. STUFU establishes the dates for free movie night at the beginning of the school year, and the event is supposed to be once a month. October was skipped for free movie night due to the busy homecoming schedule. The next free movie night for Southwestern College students will be in January.

“You should come,” said Clemons. “It’s fun, it’s free – all you need to do is grab a friend,” said Clemons. “Who doesn’t want to get out of their room and off campus and watch a free movie?”

Tessa Castor is a sophomore majoring in English. You may email her at tessa.castor@sckans.edu.