Women’s basketball prepare for tournament held in honor of former fallen Lady Builder

By Jason Allen

Staff reporter

After falling short in the season opener, The Lady Builders are looking for a win this Friday.

The Lady Builders will host the Tara Patterson Memorial Classic, a former Lady Builder basketball player that was an Honorable Mention All-Conference of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in her senior year of 2002. She passed away after being in a car accident that was involved with the use of Alcohol. The Tournament is to keep her memory alive.

The Lady Builders will take on the No. 8 Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan University from Mitchell, S.D. at 7 p.m. at Stewart Field House.

The Lady Builders were led in scoring by Jordyn Miller, senior forward, and Maggie Rogers, sophomore guard, in the season opener Oct. 30 with the lost against Drovers of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. The Lady builders had the lead in the first half and then it gradually fell apart.

Miller finished with the team best of 18 points and five rebounds and surprising 1,000-point milestone in the game. Roger also finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

“We have to take care of the ball.”

Whitney Corley, head women’s basketball coach, said “From a team who we were last year to this year, we are much more experience.

Taylor Henderson, senior guard, is a starter for the team.

She said, “Our biggest thing that we need to work on is our communication on and off the court. It’s obvious as to why communication on the floor is so important but off the court is just as important. For the ones that are sitting on the bench they need to cheer and communicate to those that are on the court.”

Miller lads the team in stats, She said she will absolutely miss the Builder atmosphere and the energy they bring that makes the game even more fun.

“Walking in to Stewart on game day is a feeling I can’t exactly describe. We have such an amazing fan base and there’s so much energy each game that the students and fans contribute to.”

Jason Allen is a senior majoring in sport management. You may email him at Jason.allen3@sckans.edu