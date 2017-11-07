Earn a free concession item at free movie nigtht

By Daltin Brock

Staff reporter

This Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. marks the next free movie night at Cowley Cinema 8.

The event is an opportunity for students to get away for an evening of fun with friends and a chance to catch the new releases. The activity is run through Campus Life and STUFU. Together, they decide the dates for each movie night as well as any additional parts of the event.

Anjaih Clemons, director of Campus Life, said movie night provides a good outlet for students.

“They enjoy it. It’s the most asked about event by students,” said Clemons.

Caleb Janssen, STUFU vice president of activities and special events, was one of many who helped plan the event. He said that the dates are planned well in advance. Due to the record-setting participation of 307 students at the last event in September, Janssen, along with Victoria Lybarger, president of STUFU, said that they could continue to build upon participation.

Because November is service month, STUFU is also accepting canned goods and nonperishable food items for the Winfield Food Pantry. Students who bring one of these items will receive a food voucher for the concessions stand.

Additional food items are highly welcomed, and Janssen said he hopes each student will bring at least two items. These can be dropped off by the front entrances at the theatre.

Lybarger said students could go to the Save a Lot store in Winfield, which usually provides a discount to students.

The most important information to know:

Free Movie Nights are always on a Wednesday.

A partnership with Cowley Cinema 8 allows Southwestern students to receive free admission for a movie of their choice.

All movies showing at the theatre are available for the event, unless otherwise stated.

Concessions are normally not included.

For this event, if you bring a canned good or nonperishable food item you can receive a voucher that is equivalent to the value of a small popcorn or a small drink and a candy item.

Recommendations:

Janssen said he plans on watching “Thor Ragnarok” or “Jigsaw.”

Lybarger recommends “Thor Ragnarok”, but also thinks “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” or “A Bad Moms Christmas” have an appeal for those seeking comedies.

Clemons is a fan of the “Saw” franchise. She recommends the new “Jigsaw” movie for those interested in crime and murder mysteries, or “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” for those seeking a comedy and “Thor Ragnarok” for more general audiences.

Movie options at Cowley Cinema 8 include:

“Thor Ragnarok” (The third of Marvel’s Thor Films),

“A Bad Moms Christmas”

“The Foreigner”,

“Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”,

“Geostorm”,

“Jigsaw”

“Only the Brave”

Daltin Brock is a junior majoring in English. You may email him at daltin.brock@sckans.edu