Men’s basketball looks to bear down on next opponent

Pictured above: DJ Wallace, senior forward, blows by the defender and drives the lane for a chance to score. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter)

By Jason Allen

Staff reporter

After being ranked 13th in the National Athletic Intercollegiate Association for division II, the Moundbuilders men’s basketball team is off to a hot start with four consecutive wins.

The Moundbuilders are looking for their fifth straight win of the year as they take on the Barclay College Bears at 7p.m. Nov. 7 at Stewart Field House.

The Moundbuilders were led by DJ Wallace, senior forward, and Cameron Hunt, junior guard, in scoring in Saturday’s 100-42 win over the Ambassadors of Ozark Christian College of Joplin, Mo.

Myron Fisher Jr, senior guard, thinks that it was very important for them to do well this past weekend.

“We work very hard in practice and our coaching staff does a great job with preparing us for the games,” Fisher said.

The Moundbuilders are looking to compete on a national stage and will start conference play next week against Tabor College at 8p.m Nov. 15 at Stewart Field House.

Andrei St. Vistal, junior guard, feels that non-conference play is important because the team can see where it stands before conference season starts.

“I think it helps build our chemistry as a team to prepare for conference,” St. Vistal explained.

Matt O’Brien, head men’s basketball coach, lives by this quotes. “Do what is right. Do the best you can and treat others the way you would like to be treated.”

“I think this team is more player led than coach led,” O’Brien said, “The goal is the same almost all the time to try and win the next game one possession at a time.”

Jason Allen is a senior majoring in sport management. You may email him at Jason.allen3@sckans.edu.