Women’s soccer kicked out of post season

Tanner Carlson

Staff Reporter

The Lady Builders traveled to Salina, Kan. for the second time this year to face off against the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes in the KCAC tournament where the fell 7-2.

In their first meeting Southwestern lost 2-0, but in the rematch in a win or go home scenario the Coyotes came out ready to play in front of their home crowd. Southwestern finished the season as the sixth seed in the conference, and Kansas Wesleyan the third.

“It wasn’t our night. We played hard. We moved the ball well,” Joe Wood head women’s soccer coach, said. “The score does not represent the game very well. It was closer than it appeared on paper.”

The Coyotes shot a high percentage, of their nine shots on goal they were able to convert on seven of them. The Lady Builders capitalized on two of their five shots on goal. The top goal scorer for Kansas Wesleyan was Madeline Lopez, freshman forward, with two goals. The lone goal scorer for the Lady Builders was Maria Munoz, senior midfielder, scoring both goals in the second half.

On the season, the Lady Builders scored 27 goals off 17 assist in their 18 games.

“It is a season worth keeping your heads held high,” Wood said. “Our last game was not the game we hoped for, but it does not define our season.”

The Lady Builders will continue to look to improve as they finished tenth place last season, and improved to sixth place this year.

Southwestern will bid farewell to seniors; Olyvia Bish, goalkeeper, Brianna Alcorn, forward, Maria Munoz, midfielder, and Karrie McNutt, midfielder.

“We keep moving forward. We transition to our off season,” Wood expressed. “We have our banquet in a couple weeks and will celebrate our successes.”

