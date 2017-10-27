Bubble soccer accompanies homecoming festivities

Pictured above: The two teams collide at midfield to start the game. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter)

Katherine Cox

Staff Reporter

The big collisions take place to start the game. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter) The red team plays defense to prevent the blue team from scoring. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter) A big kick from the red team as they attempt to score. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter) A pile up of players lay on the ground after a couple tackles to get the ball. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter) The blue team strikes on the offensive side of the ball. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter) The red team plays physical defense to stop the blue team from scoring. (Tessa Castor/ Staff Reporter)

Kathrine Cox is a freshman majoring in communication. You may contact her at katherine.cox2@sckans.edu