Volleyball can’t dig out of deficit

Pictured above: The Lady Builders go up to block the returning hit by Bethany. (Kathrine Cox/ Staff Reporter)

Ibrahim Alkhazraj

Staff Reporter

Southwestern’s volleyball (3-21) hosted Bethany College (8-18) at Stewart Fieldhouse, October 25, losing 3-0.

The Lady Builders put on a good showing going 12 –25 in the first set. In the second set, Rylie Ingram, sophomore libero, suffered an injury that dramatically changed the outcome of the game.

The team rallied, and tried to get the game to turn in their favor losing the second set 21-25.

In the closing set the Lady Builders pushed on forcing a score of 25-27 in the final set.

The Lady Builders next home game will be Friday, October 27, versus York.

Ibrahim Alkhazraj is a junior majoring in computer science. You may contact him at Ibrahim.alkhazrai@scknas.edu