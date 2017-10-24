Builder Basketball ready for season opener

Pictured above: Seniors Myron Fisher, DJ Wallace, and Jacob Horsch are ready for their season opener against Randall University. (Jason Allen/Staff reporter)

By: Jason Allen

Staff reporter

The Moundbuilder men’s basketball team is looking for their first win of the year as they take on the Saints of Randall University of Moore, Okla. The team will play at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Stewart Field House.

The Builders were picked first in preseason rankings by the media and coaches poll. The Builders finished second in the KCAC with a 14-8 conference record, and finishing 23-10 overall. The Builders have an “x” on their back as many teams will be after them.

Matt O’Brien, head men’s basketball coach, enters his 9th season at Southwestern. O’Brien said, “being picked first does mean that people do respect what our program is about and we’re thankful for that.”

The Moundbuilders are led by three seniors, forward DJ Wallace, guard Jacob Horsch, and guard Myron Fisher Jr.

Horsch and Fisher Jr. have played for Southwestern all four years. Both earned Division ll National Athletic Intercollegiate Association scholar-athlete honors.

O’Brien said, “Its humbling and want them to end on a great note because they have given us everything they could for four years.”

Wallace earned third team honors in the conference last season, averaging 17 points and five rebounds per game. He shot 53.6 percent from the floor, and added four blocks and 15 steals last season.

Wallace said that as a senior he could lead vocally and leave everything on the court for his teammates and coaches knowing they all have the same goal in mind.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Wallace. “Bitter because this will be my last season putting on a Southwestern jersey with some of my brothers. That’s the part I’ll miss the most is just the camaraderie I had with my teammates. Sweet just because I don’t plan on stopping and I would like to continue to play this game.”

Fisher Jr said he is excited to play in his last season opener. “This team has been working hard and we are eager to get this season underway. I know that the student section is going to have Stewart Field House rocking. So it will be a good time.”

Jason Allen is a senior majoring in sport management. You may email him at Jason.allen3@sckans.edu