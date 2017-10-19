Soccer optimistic going into Sterling game

Pictured Above: Isaiah Washington, freshman defender, heads the ball forward against McPherson. (Tessa Castor/Staff Photographer)

By Layne Phillips

Staff reporter

The Moundbuilders prepare to face their KCAC foe the Sterling College Warriors, Saturday Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in Richard L. Jantz Stadium.

Southwestern (1-13, 1-6 KCAC) got their first win of the season last week against Saint Mary 3-0. The win broke a 25 game losing streak and a 40 game losing streak against NAIA schools.

“If we win two to three more games,” Chandler Hall, sophomore defender, says “we have a very good chance of making the playoffs.”

Sterling comes into Winfield with a 2-10-2 record and a conference record of 1-5-1. The Warriors’ last contest resulted with a loss against Saint Mary 8-0.

Ben Ruefly, freshman defender, says Saturday should be an “easy game, it should be a simple win.”

Southwestern comes to the game leading the conference in saves per game averaging 7.36. Sterling is ranked second in the conference in saves per game averaging 6.79.

The playoffs are in reach for the Moundbuilders and the team is focused on getting there.

“This is a must-win game, it’s an all-or-nothing.” Brandon Flores, freshman midfielder, says “If we can’t win, then that’s it.”

Layne Phillips is a freshman majoring in communication. You may e-mail him at Layne.Phillips@sckans.edu