Builders blanked by York

By Cale Eirich

Staff reporter

For the third straight game, the Moundbuilder soccer team has been shut out in conference play. Despite having seven shots on goal, Southwestern could not find the back of the net against KCAC foe, York.

“A lot of times we were rushing and trying to get the ball up the field as fast as we could,” said sophomore Chandler Hall. “We needed to let the game flow instead of just trying to force it.”

In the first half York took 12 shots on goal, but junior goalkeeper, Dean Wilson, managed to keep the Builders in the game. The two teams ended the half, tied nil-nil. The Panthers scored quickly after break in the 48th minute, going up 1-0, and found the goal once again just five minutes later.

“They had pretty much all the time and space they wanted,” said Hall. “We were running a lot and trying to chase the ball, once we got it we needed to slow the game down but us pushing and pushing wore us out so York was able to pass around us.”

Sophomore Fernando Salazar led the Builders with three shots on goal, two of which were saved. Hall, Tre Thomas, Rosendo Martinez, and Ranner Rodriguez all took a shot each, but were unable find the back of the net.

“We just weren’t awake tonight, this was one of our worst games of the year,” said Head Coach Kyle Pond. “Lots of emotions and not a lot of fire, we really struggled with all aspect, touch and decision making included.”

Southwestern struggled moving the ball up the field, while failing to attain good first touches on their end, leading to a lopsided amount of shots on goal for the Panthers.

“I feel like because we weren’t able to get a good first touch they were able to step in, win the ball, look to possess and move back down the field,” said freshman defender Ben Rufly.

The Builders were out shot in the game by York 25-7, and had no attempted corner kicks compared to the Panthers six. In the 70th minute, York put the game out of reach, scoring another goal to bring the game to 3-0 final.

The Builders must now bounce back in an attempt to salvage their season, but as Coach Pond explained, they are more than capable of doing so.

“That’s the beauty of building a team around family. These are painfully tough times but we are going through it together,” said Pond. “We all know we are capable of wins and success; tonight’s game isn’t a good example of the team we have been lately.”

The Builders look to bounce back and get into the win column on the road at Bethany this Wednesday.

Cale Eirich is a junior majoring in communication. You may email him at cale.eirich@sckans.edu