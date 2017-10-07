Women’s soccer goes scoreless in double overtime tie

Above: Senior Maria Munoz, midfielder, dribbles away from a Panther defender. (Photography by Tessa Castor/Staff Photographer)

By Lauren Sieh

Staff reporter

After 110 minutes of play neither the Lady Builders nor the Panthers were able to score a goal. The Lady Builders had more shots on goal then the Panthers, outshooting York 13 to 8. The Panthers led the game in saves with 13 to Southwestern’s 8. In the first half, the Lady Builders had seven opportunities to score, one more than York in the 45-minute period.

Lady Builder Kailee Turner, sophomore defender, was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute. The Lady Builder’s attacked strongly in the second half, having 12 opportunities to score while the Panthers only had two. Neither team scored in the second half, causing the game to go to overtime and eventually double overtime.

“We had a number of moments where we could’ve had goal scoring opportunities. We didn’t really give them too many easy goal scoring opportunities,” said Head Coach Joe Wood. “It was a tough game for us because it’s a game we obviously came into win,”

Despite the double-overtime tie, the Lady Builders are walking away with a lot of confidence explained sophomore defender Kailee Turner.

“We played to the very end. None of us gave up and we all wanted to win,” said Turner. “No game is going to come easy and that we have to fight to the very end no matter if they’re really good or they are at bottom of the conference. For the long run we are going to face every team like they are at the top in the conference.”

Coach Wood praised his team’s efforts despite not being able to add to the win column.

“We did our best today,” said Wood. “We didn’t get a win, we got a tie.”

Southwestern will return to action on Oct. 11 to play the Bethany Swedes in Lindsborg, KS.

Lauren Sieh is a freshman majoring in communication. You may e-mail her at lauren.sieh@sckans.edu.