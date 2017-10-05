Volleyball prepares for the Braves

Pictured above: Players set up to block a returning strike against the opposition. (File Photo)

Jason Allen

Staff reporter

The volleyball team is looking for their second conference win of the year as they take on the Braves of Ottawa University. The team will play at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Stewart Field House.

The Lady Builders bring a 3-14 overall record, 1-10 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC). Ottawa University will enter the game with a 14-8 overall and 8-3 record in the KCAC. With only four returners, the Builders are young, so they will lean on their returners to lead the way with experience.

Catabrean Baumann, junior setter, earned honorable mention recognition in the conference last season. She had 780 assists last season, averaging 7.22 assists per game. Baumann also added 115 kills and 28 blocks of her own last year. During the last game her stats included 3 spikes, 13 aces and 6 digs against McPherson College.

Baumann explained that she needs to be more positive and encouraging and lead more vocally because this considered a learning and building year for the Lady Builders.

“We are a lot closer off the court this year, but we are so young. We have a junior starter, a sophomore starter and then start four freshmen so it’s hard to win the battle in experience,” said Baumann. “It’s super important for us to retain the freshman we have for next season because they are good athletes and continue to improve.”

Carolina Garbato, head volleyball coach, said her team needs confidence to be successful this year.

“Ottawa is an older and more experienced team,” Garbato said, “So we need to step up our game by hitting a higher hitting percentage than usual.”

Rylie Ingram, sophomore defensive specialist, said that they have a great group of women to compete at a high level.

“As returners we are constantly trying new ways to bring the team together,” Ingram said, “And create better chemistry on and off the court.”

Garbato enters her fourth season as head coach. Garbato said, “We need to have a good practice today and tomorrow to be prepared for Ottawa.”

Jason Allen is a senior majoring in sport management. You may email him at Jason.allen3@sckans.edu