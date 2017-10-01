English department welcomes new professor

By Layne Phillips

Staff reporter

Grading papers can be time consuming, and Sue Webb knows a lot about that.

Webb is the new college writing instructor. Born in Washington, D.C., Webb has spent most of her life in Kansas and has been involved with education for 15 years. Webb earned her associate degree at Butler Community College, then went to Wichita State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree. After hearing about a program at Michigan State University from an instructor at WSU, Webb decided to go to MSU, where she earned her master’s degree and doctorate.

Webb goes by several different names in the classroom, from Dr. Webb, Dr. Sue, or even just Sue. Webb’s favorite part of being an instructor is the students. She loves to see her students’ growth in the classroom throughout the year.

Webb is an instructor for he biggest freshmen class in Southwestern history. Even with the big class size, Webb says she tries to educate each and every student who walks in her classroom to the best of her ability and that’s what Southwestern is all about. When Webb isn’t teaching, she loves to cook, ride bicycles and fish. She is also in the process of finishing her first novel. Webb is all about her students.

One of her students, Madden Milette, a undecided freshman, said he doesn’t like writing but is hopeful for the year.

“I am looking forward to learning more about writing this year,” said Milette.

Another student, Noah Mata, athletic training freshman, said he really likes Webb. “She is nice and sweet,” said Matao.

Layne Phillips is a freshman majoring in communication. You may email him at layne.phillips@sckans.edu.

