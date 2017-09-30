Warriors overtake volleyball in Saturday sets

Above: Alyxandra Blaker, freshman middle hitter/right side hitter, dives in an attempt to return the ball in Saturday’s volleyball game against Sterling.

By Lauren Sieh

Staff reporter

The Lady Builders volleyball team fell to the Sterling Warriors in three sets, 25-16, 25-9, and 25-19 on Saturday at the Stewart Field House. The team is now overall 3-11.

Lezlee Dixson, freshman middle hitter/right side, led the team with six kills, followed by Alyxandra Blaker, freshman middle hitter, with five kills. Catabrean Baumann, junior setter, and Kanami Ellis, freshman outside hitter, helped the team with four kills each.

After the game, Carolina Garbato, head volleyball coach said, “The highs of the game were the offense and the lows were the lack of communication and not being able to put the ball down.

“I felt like we were prepared and we practiced for them all week. We had certain goals that we wanted to achieve and we just fell short of every single one of them.”

Rylie Ingram, sophomore defensive specialist, led the team with 25 digs. Baumann also led the team with 12 assists and contributed to 12 digs.

Baumann said, “We as a team need to come together. Communication is something we struggled with today and just playing together rather than as individuals.”

The Lady Builders’ next game is 6 p.m. on Monday at Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

