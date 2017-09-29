Builder softball sweeps Independence

By Emily Berry

Staff reporter

The Moundbuilder softball team claimed their second win of the fall season against Independence Community College in a doubleheader Sept. 29 at the Broadway Sports Complex.

The Lady Builders swept two games with the score being 2-0 in the first and 6-0 in the second collectively.

“We have done a really good job of playing together as a team. Everybody’s supporting everybody and they have been putting in a lot of work,” said Amber Good, head coach. “They have been working extremely hard during the fall season.”

Peyton Timmerman, senior pitcher, was one of the main contributors for the Lady Builders on Friday afternoon.

“I feel really good about it because this is the best fall that we ever had,” said Timmerman. “I’m looking forward to us all working together to win some more games than we have in the past.”

“I’m really excited about what we are going to be able to accomplish in the spring season,” said Good. “I think that we have a tremendous amount of talent, they got a lot of heart, and have just a great work ethic.”

Good also has optimism as the fall provides an opportunity for team growth and development.

“It’s so much fun to come out here every day with them, see them work, and see what they had to give us. So I think they are going to experience a lot of success this spring,” said Good.

Most notably, the Lady Moundbuilders are beginning to fine-tune their skills at the plate.

“The best part was when we started hitting the ball because we played defense pretty well the whole time, but when we started hitting, it really all came together,” said Timmerman.

The Lady Builders will continue to work this fall toward their 2018 season opener on Feb. 9 at the Eagle Classic in Texarkana, Texas.

Emily Berry is a freshman majoring in communication. You can email her at Emily.Berry@sckans.edu