Football loses KCAC opener

Above: Senior linebacker Joey Scelza tackles an offender during last year’s homecoming football game. (File photo)

By Cale Eirich

Staff Reporter

The Builders opened KCAC play this weekend facing Sterling (20) on the road.

Coming off a tough road trip to division one Drake, Southwestern had yet another difficult task facing the nationally ranked Warriors. The Builders fell behind with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter following a Sterling rushing touchdown by Darryl Terrell.

“From a defensive standpoint, I thought we played pretty good,” said David Matthews, junior linebacker. “There were just a few mental mistakes that cost us, but it’s nothing we can’t fix moving forward.”

Southwestern then answered with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Christian Gordon, junior quarterback, to Jacob Sigmon, senior wide receiver, to tie the game at seven all with 11:33 remaining in the first half. The Warriors then took command before half, scoring on a quarterback keeper by Eric Butler to regain the lead heading into the locker room.

Sterling marched down the field in the third quarter on a 10-play, 52-yard drive, that was capped by a one yard score by running back Aaron Chisolm. With 7:37 remaining in the third quarter, the play was stopped by a lengthy lightning delay that suspended the game until 9:30pm.

“Both teams had to deal with the lightning delay,” said Brad Griffin, head coach. “I thought our kids handled it just fine.”

The Builders fought their way back into the game after the delay with a four-yard Silas Jefferson, senior running back, touchdown run, bringing them within a touchdown with just 7:19 remaining in the game. With one final drive to tie the game, the Warriors capitalized when Sterling’s Ray Winfield returned an interception 20 yards to all but secure the game.

“We actually came out and played good on defense,” said Gordon. “The offense had two opportunities to score and we didn’t execute.”

The Builders must now regroup and move forward into conference play, said Griffin.

“We will get back to work tomorrow and prepare just like any other week,” said Griffin. “Learn and get better.”

The Builders return home next week to Richard L. Jantz Stadium, facing a KCAC opponent McPherson also looking to get their first win of the season.

Cale Eirich is a junior majoring in communication. You may email him at cale.eirich@sckans.edu.