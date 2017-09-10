Women’s soccer face defeat in OT loss

Pictured Above: The soccer team defends the opposing team from getting the ball. (File Photo)

By Tanner Carlson

Staff Reporter

The Lady Builders played a double header in Denver, Colorado this weekend as the faced the Dordt College Defenders, lost 4-1, and the Johnson & Wales Wildcats, as the lost 2-1 in overtime on Sunday.

The Wildcats scored the first goal of the match in the 27th minute by Natasha Martin, sophomore forward. Johnson & Wales finished with 14 shots on goal compared to Southwestern’s six.

“I believe we’re getting there, but we haven’t necessarily gotten there,” Evelyn Rodriguez, junior midfielder, said. “We’re definitely starting to connect more and breaking the defense, now we just have to get to the back of the net.”

With only four minutes remaining in the game, Southwestern’s Rodriguez tied the game 1-1 to force it into overtime.

“Once the ball was crossed it had gone through a few players I seen an opening by the back post and positioned myself to make a simple pass to hit the back of the net,” Rodriguez explained. “All I remember telling myself was ‘get up there, we need to score’.”

The Wildcat’s Rebecca Brock, sophomore midfielder, scored the game winning goal in the 6th minute of overtime.

Karrie McNutt, senior forward, along with Rodriguez led the Lady Builders in shots with two apiece, both of which were on goal.

The Lady Builders come back to Winfield after a long road trip in Denver. Although, the team did not get the results they wanted on the field they gained chemistry off of it.

“As a whole, I think we all definitely bonded as a family on the long bus ride to Colorado,” Emily Jones, junior defender, exclaimed. “On the field, I know we’ll take away that we need to keep working hard, and play our game.”

Southwestern will return to action September 16, as the travel to Shawnee, Oklahoma to play the Cavaliers of Saint Gregory’s.

Tanner Carlson is a senior majoring in communication. You may contact him at tanner.carlson@sckans.edu