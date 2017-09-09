Volleyball falls in opening KCAC game against Coyotes

Pictured Above: The Lady Builders go up for a spike to score a point. (File Photo)

By Carlos Blocker

Staff reporter

Purple and white filled the Stewart field house as fans gather in to watch the Southwestern Lady Builders take on the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Salina, Kansas. The Lady Builders fell short three sets to one.

As one of the top ranked teams in the KCAC, the Coyotes jumped to an early lead giving Southwestern a loss 8-25.

“The hitter spots were not covered well and that lead to the downfall of our match.” Carolina Garbato, head volleyball coach, said.

Southwestern came battling back Amanda Pinter, sophomore middle hitter, kept the ball on the opponent’s side by blocking attempted spikes which lead to the victory in the second set with a score of 25-13.

“The girls just could not finish out the game and it was difficult to get them to finish,” Garbato explained. “But who stood out the most is #2 sophomore Rylie Ingram, #3 junior Catabrean Baumann, and #11 sophomore Amanda Pinter, they played their hearts out today.”

Southwestern could not keep the momentum and win the last two sets losing the third set 23-25 and the fourth 21-25.

“I feel that we lacked at maintaining good coverage on the floor and supporting each other while we were down.” Rylie Ingram, sophomore libero, said. “Overall I think we can just do better working together as a team.”

“The team we played was a top team and I think we handled ourselves well we just could not finish and pull through for the win.” Baumann explained.

Carlos Blocker is a freshman majoring in communication. You may e-mail him at carlos.blocker@sckans.edu