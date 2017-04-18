Men’s golf places fourth at KCAC championship

The KCAC men’s golf championship was played on April 17 and 18 in Garden City on the par 72, Buffalo Dunes Golf Course. Brian Peck, accounting senior, claimed the number one individual spot as he shot 12 birdies in three rounds to finish with a score of 206.

Peck’s first place finish helped the Builders to a fourth place team finish with a team score of 905.

Landon Fox, biology junior, was not able to keep his streak of first place finishes as he landed in 14th place carding a score of 223, 17 strokes behind Peck.

With his first place finish, Peck advances to nationals. It will be played in Silvis, Ill. May 16-19.

KCAC Conference Championship Results

Men’s Individual Results

1. Brian Peck: 64-70-72—206

14. Landon Fox: 75-74-74 —223

T30. Chase Carr: 79-80-80 —239

33. Jonah Pfingsten: 76-78-87 —241

T35. Kyle Karpe: 78-81-84 —243

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu