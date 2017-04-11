Special election takes place across 4th district of Kansas

Voters across the Fourth District of Kansas have turned out to vote in the special election to replace CIA director Mike Pompeo’s congressional seat. Pompeo had served the 4th district as congressmen from January 2011 to January 23, 2017, but resigned from the seat after being nominated as the CIA Director by President Donald Trump.

Ron Estes, Republican state treasurer, and James Thompson, democratic civil rights attorney, are competing for the congressional seat.

Jay Buffum, business sophomore and Cowley County Republicans chair, has worked for the Ron Estes campaign tirelessly throughout these last few months, and encourages individuals to get out and vote.

“Getting out to vote is our responsibility as citizens. Living in a nation that elects its representatives and executives is a blessing that we often take for granted,” said Buffum. “If we don’t vote, our voice is not heard, and if our voice is not heard it will eventually never be listened to. It is our obligation to our nation.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m. this evening.

The following counties are eligible to vote in the special election:

Barber

Butler

Chautauqua

Comanche

Cowley

Edwards

Elk

Greewood

Harper

Harvey

Kingmann

Kiowa

Pratt

Sedgwick

Stafford

Sumner

Pawnee (Parts of Pawnee)

If you are registered to vote in these counties and have not yet gone to the polls and wish to vote, you must be in line by 7 p.m. in order to do so.

