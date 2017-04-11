Softball falls in KCAC ranking

The Lady Builder softball team was defeated twice by the Tabor Blue Jays on Tuesday night. After dropping both games in the double header, the Builders fell to 3-9 in KCAC play. They lost by a combined 4 points, losing 2-1 in game one and 6-3 in game two.

Allison Flinn, senior pitcher, was the first to cross home plate, giving the Builders a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Builders held the lead until two runners from Tabor touched home plate to take the advantage in the top of the seventh inning.

Five Builders sketched a hit on the stat sheet during game one, they all had one hit a piece. Cady Norton, freshman infielder, led the Builders defensively with nine of the teams 21 putout.

Flinn pitched all seven innings, giving up five hits and two runs. She faced 25 batters but did not strike any of them out. The Builders had zero errors in game one.

Game two was pitched by Peyton Timmerman, junior infielder, whom pitched 6.2 innings and faced 31 Tabor batters. Timmerman gave up 11 hits, six runs, and four errors. She accounted for one strikeout and was relieved by Hannah Foltz, freshman pitcher, with one out remaining in the game. Foltz was able to get the first batter out that she faced.

The Builders gave up two early runs in the top of the first but came back with three of their own in the bottom of the second. They help the led for three innings until giving up one run in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

Whytleigh Guerrero, junior infielder, and MacKenzi Clapp, senior outfielder, led the Builders offense, both with two hits, accounting for four of the Builders seven. Guerrero added one putout and five assists. Clapp crossed home plate once and had three putouts.

The Builder softball team will travel to McPherson for a double-header against McPherson College. The first game will start at 1 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Garrett Chapman is a freshman majoring in communication. You may email him at Garrett.Chapman@sckans.edu