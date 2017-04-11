Republicans hold onto congressional seat in 4th District

Pictured above: Ron Estes, newly-elected congressman, delivers his victory speech. (Courtesy photo/Jay Buffum)

Despite pulling an early lead in the evening, James Thompson, democratic candidate, failed to cinch the 4th District Congressional seat against Republican candidate, Ron Estes.

While he was able to pull through to victory, Estes ended the evening only five percentage points ahead of his democratic opponent. This illustrates a shift against Republicans since the presidential election in which Donald Trump won more than 60 percent of the 4th District’s votes.

Republicans have held the district since 1992.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.