Employee recognition reception honors faculty, staff
The annual Employee Recognition Reception took place on Friday, April 7 in the cafeteria. Brad Andrews, president, led the ceremony which included recognitions for new employees, employees who have received degrees in the past year, recognition for milestone years of service (5, 10, 15, 20, & 35 years), SGA Faculty and Staff Citations, the Fassnacht Awards, and the United Methodist Exemplary Teacher Award.
Awards are listed below:
Recognition for years of service:
- Five years: Jackie Glasgow, Korie Hawkins, Regan Hess, Donald Kehne, Kurt Keiser, Carrie Lane, Jackson Lashier, Scott Nuss, Ashley Riley, and Arthur Smith
- Ten years: Alice Bendinelli, Marsha Branch, Norman Butler, Sarah Hallinan, Angela Holland, Britt Porter, John Scaggs, and Larry Schuster
- Fifteen years: Richard Cowlishaw, Tom Jacobs, and Richard Johnson
- Twenty years: David Dolsen, Scott Ireland, Nancy Morse, and Patrick Ross
- Thirty-Five years: Mike Kirkland
SGA Faculty Citation: Jackson Lashier
SGA Staff Citation: Larry Schuster
Fassnacht Outstanding Administrator/Staff Award (Campus): Lock Schnelle
Fassnacht Outsanding Administrator/Staff Award (Professional Studies): Dennis Russell
Fassnacht Outstanding Faculty Award: Ed Loeb
United Methodist Exemplary Teacher Award: Brian Winnie
Kylie Stamper is a senior majoring in communication. You can email her @ kylie.stamper@sckans.edu.