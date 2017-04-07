Rock musical to be performed in RPAC

Pictured above: The cast performs a group number during their dress rehearsal on Thursday evening. (Brandi Young/courtesy photo)

The musical ‘Spring Awakening’ will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on April 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. on April 9 in the Richardson Performing Arts Center.

The cast will be giving a preview to the show by performing a number from the musical on April 7 in the cafeteria between 12:20 and 12:30.

‘Spring Awakening’ is a rock musical based on an 1891 play written by Frank Wedekind. Roger Moon, associate professor of theatre and speech, said the show is “about sexuality and morality, and the need for knowledge and guidance during the adolescent journey.”

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and $6 for students. For more information or to reserve tickets, contact the SC performing arts office at (620) 221-7720, (620) 229-6272, or email boxoffice@sckans.edu.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.