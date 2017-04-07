InterAct to host International cuisine and fashion show

By Turki Alturki

Staff reporter

This weekend will be the biggest event for the InterAct club this year. Enjoy the food and have a great time at the International cuisine contest and Fashion Show. This event will be this Sunday, April 9th 2017 at 5 p.m. in Stewart Field House.

This event has only been about food in the past, but this time it will be bigger. “The whole idea of InterAct is to reduce the gap between the International students and the domestic students,” said Quinlan Stein, history sophomore.

“Attending this event will let the students learn more about different cultures and open their minds to different people and cultures,” said Justin Williams, director for international student services. This event will help the students to get another idea about the world when they come and see events like this, said Williams.

“There will be clothes and food from different countries like China, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and more,” said Raquel Resendiz‎, business junior and President of InterAct. “We have around 14 female models and around 13 male models to be in the fashion show,” said Resendiz.

The food and fashion show are not the only things that will happen in the event. “There will be live international music and dancing too,” said Resendiz. Everyone is welcome to attend this event. The tickets are five dollars for the community members and three dollars for Southwestern college students and faculty. “I hope that a lot of the students show up because it will be a lot of fun,” said Resendiz.

Turki Alturki is a sophomore majoring in communication. You may email him at Turki.alturki@sckans.edu.