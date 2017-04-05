Softball drops Wednesday’s double-header

Builder softball dropped to 3-5 in the KCAC when they fell to Oklahoma Wesleyan twice in their double header Wednesday night. The Builders had one runner cross home plate in in the first game and failed to do so in game two. They lost 6-1 and 1-0.

Peyton Timmerman, junior pitcher, was the only Builder to make it to home plate in game one. Along with one run, she added two put outs and five assists to her stats in game one.

Throughout game one, the Builders sent 27 batters to bat and managed to swing for three hits, all coming from different players.

Interestingly enough, with a 6-1 loss, the Builders had zero errors and the Eagle’s had three.

Game two was much closer with the only run coming from the Eagles in the bottom of inning six. Timmerman pitched all six innings, allowing seven hits and one run. She also had two of the Builders’ three hits.

This is the first double-header this season that the Builders had zero errors in both games. The Eagles had one in game two.

Cady Norton, freshman infielder, led the Builders in game two with eight put outs.

The Lady Builder softball team will travel to Lindsborg next for a double-header against Bethany College. The first game will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Garrett Chapman is a freshman majoring in communication. You may email him at Garrett.Chapman@sckans.edu