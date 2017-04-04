Fox claims fourth straight spring tournament win

Landon Fox, biology junior, tied for first place after shooting 145 (+1) in the Midwest Spring Fling that was held at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Hutchinson. This win is Fox’s fourth consecutive tournament win in the spring season.

The tournament was only two rounds. Inclement weather was the cause of round three being cancelled.

The Builders claimed third place as a team, shooting a team total of 619 (+43). Sterling college was the only other KCAC representative in the 10 team pool. Sterling finished two places behind the Builders to claim the fifth spot after carding a total of 624 (+48).

Brian Peck, accounting senior, joined Fox in a top 10 individual finish out of 54 golfers. Peck tied for fourth and carded a two round score of 147 (+3).

Midwest Spring Fling Final Results

Men’s Individual Results

T1. Landon Fox: 71-74—145

T4. Brian Peck: 70-77 —147

25. Kyle Karpe: 77-83 —160

T41. Daren Reed: 85-82 —167

51. Jonah Pfingsten: 88-84 —172

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu