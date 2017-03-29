Kansas Supreme Court to hold evening session in RPAC

The Kansas Supreme Court will be conducting a special evening session in Richardson Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. on March 30. This special session is part of an outreach program to “familiarize Kansans with the high court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary.”

The session is open to the public and anyone planning to attend should arrive prior to 6 p.m. to allow time for security screening.

The docket that evening will consist of two cases; Appeal No. 111,671: Staci Russell v. Lisa May, M.D., Victoria W. Kindel, M.D., and Tana Goering, M.D., and Appeal No. 112,035: State of Kansas v. Marcus Gray. You can read the previous court of appeals decisions’ at the following links:

Staci Russell v. Lisa May, M.D., Victoria W. Kindel, M.D., and Tana Goering, M.D.

State of Kansas v. Marcus Gray

You can also find more information about the special session here as well.

Following the hearing, there will be an informal reception with the justices in the adjoining lobby.

