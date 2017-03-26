Tennis competes in Spring Tennis Fest at Hilton Head

Pictured Above: Morgan Hughes, chemistry junior, hits the ball during one of her matches. (Madison Adams/courtesy photo)

Franco Poi, business freshman, hits a ball back to his opponent. (Madison Adams/courtesy photo) Sheldon Hawthorne, accounting freshman, catches himself after sending a ball across the court. (Madison Adams/courtesy photo) Sydney Shields, psychology senior, prepares to serve the ball during one of her matches. (Madison Adams/courtesy photo) Braden Baker, history senior, concentrates on his next move. Baker claimed 3 wins out of 5 total matches. (Madison Adams/courtesy photo) Stephen Le, biology freshman, keeps his eye on the ball as he prepares to hit it back to his opponent. Le had 3 wins at the TennisFest. (Madison Adams/courtesy photo)

The SC tennis teams traveled to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, during Spring Break to participate in the annual Spring Tennis Fest. The men’s and women’s teams competed against other college teams from across the country and brought back a mixture of wins and losses.

Hilton Head Spring Tennis Fest Match Results:

Tuesday, March 21

Women:

Coastal Georgia 5, Southwestern 4

Singles Competition

1. Daniella Caruso def. Morgan Hughes, 6-1, 6-1

2. Sam Sepe def. Olivia Medaris, 6-3, 6-0

3. Sam Lasslett def. Sydney Shields, 6-0, 6-4

4. Lindsey Lawing def. Anna Mankoski, 1-6, 6-1, 10-7

5. Abbi Groff def. Paige DeLaPierre, 6-1, 6-4

6. Taylor Crawford def. Madeline Garner, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles Competition

1. Caruso/Sepe def. Shields/Medaris, 8-2

2. Mankoski/Hughes def. Lasslett/Lawing, 8-5

3. Sadie Pfau/Savannah Caro def. DeLaPierre/Garner, 8-4

_____________________________________________________________________

Men:

Coastal Georgia 7, Southwestern 2 *Coastal Georgia ranked No. 14 nationally

Singles Competition

1. Josh Banks def. Franco Poi, 6-1, 6-4

2. Kenta Naka def. Tomas Yacuzio, 6-0, 6-1

3. Rhan Burton def. Javier Contreras, 6-0, 6-2

4. Adrian Farina def. Sheldon Hawthorne, 6-1, 6-1

5. Braden Baker def. Nate Kimmell, 6-1, 6-0

6. Stephen Le def. Jared Johns, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles Competition

1. Farina/Bautista Chiaradin def. Yacuzio/Baker, 8-3

2. Naka/Burton def. Hawthorne/Contreras, 8-3

3. Banks/Ben Dolan def. Le/Poi, 8-4

______________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 22

Women:

St. Thomas (Minn.) 8, Southwestern 1

Singles competition

1. Jenna Zimmerman def. Morgan Hughes, 7-5, 6-3

2. Caitlin Bakke def. Olivia Medaris, 6-0, 6-4

3. Paige Becher def. Sydney Shields, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 10-7

4. Anna Mankoski def. Taylor McLeod, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8

5. Jessie O’Brien def. Abbi Groff, 6-1, 6-2

6. Paige McLeod def. Jerlecia Thompson, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Taylor McLeod/Paige McLeod def. Sydney Shields/Olivia Medaris, 8-5

2. Jenna Zimmerman/Caitlin Bakke def. Morgan Hughes/Anna Mankoski, 8-1

3. Paige Becher/Jenna Czarnecki def. Sadie Pfau/Savannah Caro, 8-3

_____________________________________________________________

Southwestern 9, Virginia Wesleyan 0

Singles competition

1. Olivia Medaris def. Jackie Lee, 6-3, 6-2

2. Abbi Groff def. Jacklyn Cheely, 6-1, 6-1

3. Taylor Crawford def. Abby Horgan, 6-1, 6-0

4. Jerlecia Thompson def. Francesca Lanuza, 6-1, 6-1

5. Caitlin Koch def. Amanda Inglis, 6-1, 6-0

6. Madison Adams def. Kerstin Holman, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Morgan Hughes/Sadie Pfau def. Jackie Lee/Jacklyn Cheely, 8-2

2. Taylor Crawford/Abbi Groff def. Aubree Johnson/Francesca Lanuza, 8-1

3. Caitlin Koch/Madison Adams def. Abby Horgan/Kerstin Holman, 8-1

________________________________________________________________

Men:

St. Thomas (Minn.) 5, Southwestern 4

Singles competition

1. Franco Poi def. Scott Wall, 6-2, 6-1

2. Burke Anderson def. Javier Contreras, 3-6, 6-2, 10-2

3. Martin Beck def. Tomas Yacuzio, 6-1, 6-2

4. Sheldon Hawthorne def. Tom Runde, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 10-5

5. Braden Baker def. Sterling Sibley, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8

6. Matt Kavanagh def. Stephen Le, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Luke Elifson/Martin Beck def. Tomas Yacuzio/Braden Baker, 8-5

2. Scott Wall/Matt Kavanagh def. Sheldon Hawthorne/Javier Contreras, 8-3

3. Stephen Le/Franco Poi def. Burke Anderson/Tom Runde, 8-0

___________________________________________________________________

Southwestern 6, Buena Vista (Iowa) 3

Singles competition

1. Chris Habermann def. Stephen Le, 9-7

2. Jesse Brace def. Juan Esteban Ramirez, 8-5

3. Brian Vancuren def. Will Connelly, 8-3

4. Pete Farmer def. Aaron Mumm, 8-5

5. Jonathan Buckner def. Andrew Boell, 8-1

6. Braden Baker won by default

Doubles competition

1. Chris Habermann/Jesse Brace def. Brian Vancuren/Juan Esteban Ramirez, 8-4

2. Pete Farmer/Jonathan Buckner def. Will Connelly/Aaron Mumm, 8-0

3. Stephen Le/Franco Poi won by default

_____________________________________________________________________

Oberlin (Ohio) 8, Southwestern 1

Singles competition

1. Franco Poi def. Abraham Davis, 6-0, 6-0

2. Robert Gittings def. Javier Contreras, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 10-7

3. Paul Farah def. Tomas Yacuzio, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 11-9

4. Levi Kimmel def. Sheldon Hawthorne, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

5. Zachary Vaughn def. Braden Baker, 6-1, 6-4

6. Matthew Gittings def. Juan Esteban Ramirez, 2-6, 7-5, 10-8

Doubles competition

1. Jeremy Lichtmacher/Stephen Gruppuso def. Brian Vancuren/Juan Esteban Ramirez, 8-2

2. Robert Gittings/Abraham Davis def. Sheldon Hawthorne/Tomas Yacuzio, 8-2

3. Camron Cohen/Levi Kimmel def. Stephen Le/Franco Poi, 8-4

The Builders have a small break before their next matches on March 30 against McPherson. The first serve will be at 3:00 p.m. at McPherson College and will officially begin their KCAC season.

