Builder golf competes in Andover

The men’s and women’s golf teams competed on Monday and Tuesday at Terradyne Country Club in Andover.

On the men’s side, the team finished second with a score of 889, 15 strokes short of first place Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Individually, Landon Fox, biology junior, and Brian Peck, accounting senior, tied for first place. They both shot a three round total of 214.

The two Builder women competed individually. Abby Bertholf, biochemistry freshman, finished in 11th place with a two-round total of 173 strokes. Meagan Brady, business freshman, landed in 20th place after carding a score of 187.

Spring Intercollegiate Final Results

Men’s Results

T1. Landon Fox: 74-68-72—214

T1. Brian Peck: 72-71-71 —214

T17. Kyle Karpe: 77-77-74 —228

30. Jonah Pfingsten: 76-81-79 —236

37. Troy Fort: 81-78-85 —244

Individuals

35. Daren Reed: 80-80-82—242

46. Chase Carr: 78-81-94—253

Women’s Results

11. Abby Bertholf: 80-93—173

20. Meagan Brady: 85-102—187

The men will travel to Hutchinson where they will compete in the Midwest Spring Fling. The first round will tee off on April 4th with the second round the following day.

The women will travel to Silvis, Illinois, where they will compete in the TPC Deere Run Invitational. The first round will tee off on March 27th with the second round the following day.

