Builder golf competes in Andover
The men’s and women’s golf teams competed on Monday and Tuesday at Terradyne Country Club in Andover.
On the men’s side, the team finished second with a score of 889, 15 strokes short of first place Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Individually, Landon Fox, biology junior, and Brian Peck, accounting senior, tied for first place. They both shot a three round total of 214.
The two Builder women competed individually. Abby Bertholf, biochemistry freshman, finished in 11th place with a two-round total of 173 strokes. Meagan Brady, business freshman, landed in 20th place after carding a score of 187.
Spring Intercollegiate Final Results
Men’s Results
T1. Landon Fox: 74-68-72—214
T1. Brian Peck: 72-71-71 —214
T17. Kyle Karpe: 77-77-74 —228
30. Jonah Pfingsten: 76-81-79 —236
37. Troy Fort: 81-78-85 —244
Individuals
35. Daren Reed: 80-80-82—242
46. Chase Carr: 78-81-94—253
Women’s Results
11. Abby Bertholf: 80-93—173
20. Meagan Brady: 85-102—187
The men will travel to Hutchinson where they will compete in the Midwest Spring Fling. The first round will tee off on April 4th with the second round the following day.
The women will travel to Silvis, Illinois, where they will compete in the TPC Deere Run Invitational. The first round will tee off on March 27th with the second round the following day.
Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu.