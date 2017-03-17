Builder track competes outdoor

Pictured Above: Jersey Boydstun, sports management junior, runs in the 10,000 meter run during Thursday’s Invitational. Boydstun placed fourth in the race. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer)

Track & Field hosted the 2017 Southwestern College Track & Field Invitational on Thursday at Richard L. Jantz Stadium. The Builders participated in 32 of the 40 events. 17 teams total were registered to compete.

Southwestern College Invitational Results (Top 4):

Men’s 10,000M Run

4. Jersey Boydstun, 34:16.62

Women’s 3000M Steeplechase

2. Ashley Smith, 12:27.34

Women’s 1500M Run

4. Justine Vogele, 5:04.31

Men’s 110M Hurdles

4. Cullen Bennett, 15.42

Women’s 400M Dash

3. Alexis Washington, 1:01.14

Men’s 100M Dash

2. Tomunci Whitfield, 10.63

Women’s 800M Run

3. Kari Blattner, 2:20.28

Women’s 400M Hurdles

1. Taylor Needham, 1:03.35

Men’s 200M Dash

4. Tomunci Whitfield, 21.99

Women’s 5000M Run

1. Justine Vogele, 19:58.51

2. Ashley Smith, 20:29.78

Women’s 4x400M Relay

2. Southwestern College, 3:58.96

Men’s 4x400M Relay

3. Southwestern College, 3:33.82

Women’s Shot Put

4. Tyshael Friday, 11.61m

Women’s Long Jump

4. Bailey Collier, 5.37m

Women’s High Jump

2. Bailey Collier, 1.60m

2. Megan Milch, 1.55m

Complete results can be found at buildersports.com.

The Builders will be back in action after Spring Break at the Cowley Tiger Invitational on April 1 in Arkansas City.

Kylie Stamper is a senior majoring in communication. You can email her at kylie.stamper@sckans.edu.