Documentary screening to examine relationships between Christianity and LGBT community

Sigma Tau Delta and Residence Life are partnering together to host the screening of “Out here in Kansas,” a short documentary exploring the relationships between Christians and the LGBT community. The screening will take place at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 15 in the Richardson Performing Arts Center.

The documentary explores the experiences of SC alum, Burt Humburg, an offensive lineman who shocked the Southwestern campus in the late ‘90’s with the news that he was gay as he was winding up his career as an All-American football player.

The short film will be followed by a Q&A discussion with the film director, producer and editor. Follow this link to view the trailer.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.