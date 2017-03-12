Guest artists, masterclasses, competitions highlight Day of Percussion

Pictured above: Caleb Fankhauser, Missouri Western student, performs his selected piece on the marimba during a masterclass with Kevin Bobo, professor of percussion at Indiana University. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer)

By Kylie Stamper

Staff reporter

Jeremy Kirk, director of bands and percussion, and the SC Percussion students hosted the 2nd annual Day of Percussion on March 11. Kevin Bobo, professor of percussion at Indiana University, and Michael Compitello, assistant professor or percussion at the University of Kansas, were the guest artists and clinicians for the event.

The day’s schedule began with a maraca clinic led by Kirk and moved on into a marimba clinic and masterclass with Bobo. Compitello shared in a snare drum clinic early in the afternoon. A solo marimba competition took place in the late afternoon and awards were presented during an evening concert.

Around 27 high school and college level percussion students and their directors who attended the event came from Winfield High School, Dexter High School, KU, Hutchinson Community College, and Missouri Western State University as well as other area schools.

The evening concert featured Bobo and Compitello and incorporated pieces on the marimba, snare drum, playback, and electronics in various combinations. Both musicians performed parts of their repertoire that included pieces composed by former students, themselves, and other composers.

Results of the solo competition:

High School Division

1st Place: Nicholas Wright, Spring Hill HS

2nd Place: Julia Cox, Wichita Collegiate HS

College Division

1st Place: Ethan Martin, Emporia State University

2nd Place: Graham Deckard, Missouri Western

3rd Place: Tanner Lynn, KU

Kylie Stamper is a senior majoring in communication. You can email her at kylie.stamper@sckans.edu.