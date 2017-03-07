Men’s, women’s golf claims top places in Spring Invitational

Pictured above: Kyle Karpe, business graduate, Landon Fox, business junior, Brian Peck, accounting senior, and Jonah Pfingsten, business senior, chat during the South Central Kansas Spring Invitational. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer)

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

Above average scores were posted in the first round of the South Central Kansas Spring Invitational on Monday. The Men’s and Women’s golf teams battled through winds blowing up to 40 miles per hour on a familiar golf course at Quail Ridge in Winfield.

As a team, the men were able to stay atop of their bracket consisting of three KCAC teams and two non-conference opponents. They shot a team total of 318, good enough to top second place, Mid America Christian, by four strokes.

Southwestern’s three KCAC opponents, Bethany, Ottawa, and Bethel, will go into round two on Tuesday sitting in third, fourth, and fifth while Graceland trails the entire pack.

Landon Fox, business junior, finds himself sitting in first place individually after shooting a first round score of 75 (+3). Fox is coming off of a first place finish at South Padre Island Golf Club.

Brian Peck, accounting senior, helped the Builders take the first and second individually as he hit 76 strokes, four over par, and one behind his teammate, Fox.

The Southwestern women are also in a favorable position going into round two. Abby Bertholf, biochemistry freshman, and Meagan Brady, business freshman, competed only individually because they are the only two female Builder golfers.

The two of them are in the top five of the women’s table. Bertholf shot 90, 18 shots over par, and sits in third place. Brady finds herself two strokes and two places behind Bertholf as she sits in fifth with a score of 92.

South Central Kansas Spring Invitational Results

Men’s Individual Results:

Landon Fox: 75 Brian Peck: 76 Jonah Pfingsten: 79 Daren Reed: 88 Kyle Karpe: 93 Troy Fort (I): 92 Chase Carr (I): 94

Men’s Team Standings

Southwestern: 318 Mid America Christian: 322 Bethany: 330 Ottawa: 333 Bethel: 340 Graceland: 360

Women’s Individual Results

Abby Bertholf (I): 90 Meagan Brady (I): 92

Women’s Team Standings

Grand View: 386 Ottawa: 391 Bethany: 446

Round two for the men and women will tee off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Mar. 7 at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.

