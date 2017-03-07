Builder golf manages strong winds at Quail Ridge

The Builders and Lady Builders hosted the South Central Spring Invitation Mar. 6-7 at Quail Ridge golf course in Winfield. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Brian Peck, senior, tied for second overall individually as he carded a two round score of 153. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Daren Reed, freshman, shot 172 helping the Builders to their first place finish. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Abby Bertholf, freshman, claimed third place individually shooting 178. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Carr scans the green before putting on hole two. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Meagan Brady, freshman, placed fourth overall carding a score of 180. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Reed places the flag back in the pin after making a putt on hole three. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Bertholf, uses her range finder before teeing off. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer)

The South Central Kansas Spring Invitational wrapped up Tuesday afternoon with Landon Fox, biology junior, taking first place individually for the second consecutive spring tournament.

Fox carded a 75 (+3) in each round for a tournament best of 150. His score helped lead the Builders to a first place finish as a team. The Builders shot 630 strokes collectively, 11 strokes better than second place Bethany College who marked 641 on the scorecard.

Coming in three strokes short of Fox was Brian Peck, accounting senior, who tied for second place with a tournament total of 153. Peck shot 77, two over par, the second round.

Also finishing in the top 10 for the Builders, with a tournament score of 160, was Jonah Pfingsten, business senior, who claimed the eighth individual spot. Pfingsten shot better in the high winds of the first round carding a 79, while he shot an 81 in the second round.

The two Lady Builder golfers; Abby Bertholf, biochemistry freshman, and Meagan Brady, business freshman, claimed third and fourth individually in their first collegiate home course tournament.

Bertholf claimed third shooting a first round score of 90 and a second round score of 88. She took 178 strokes, 38 over par. Brady finished one spot behind her teammate, Bertholf, as she carded a total tournament score of 180, two strokes short of tying Bertholf.

Both the men and women teams will travel to Andover where they will compete in the KCAC Spring Invitational. The first round will tee off on Mar. 20 with the second round the following day.

South Central Kansas Spring Invitational Final Results

Men’s Individual Results

1. Landon Fox: 75-75—150

2. Brian Peck: 76-77—153

8. Jonah Pfingsten: 79-81—160

24. Kyle Karpe: 93-79—172

24. Daren Reed: 88-84—172

19. Troy Fort (I): 92-77—169

36. Chase Carr (I): 94-87—181

Men’s Team Standings

1. Southwestern: 318-312—­­­­630

2. Bethany: 330-311—641

3. Mid-America Christian: 322-324—646

4. Ottawa: 333-324—657

5. Bethel: 340-327—667

6. Graceland: 360-317—677

Women’s Individual Results

3. Abby Bertholf (I): 90-88—178

4. Meagan Brady (I): 92-88—180

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu.