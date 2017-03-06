By Taylor Forrest

The Southwestern women’s track and field team performed well over the weekend at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, proving their sustainable record as a strong team.

Taylor Needham, biochemistry junior, claimed her first national championship title in the 600 meter run with a time of 1:33.46. Needham won the event by more than two seconds, and Kari Blattner, elementary education sophomore, finished third in the same race behind Needham and only .35 seconds behind the second place finisher. Both Needham and Blattner earned All-American status over the weekend as well.

Bailey Collier, athletic training senior, went into the weekend as the defending indoor high jump national champion, but finished 13th after not clearing 1.65 meters.

Next, the Builder track and field team will focus their attention on their outdoor season which kicks off with the Southwestern Invitational on March 16 at the Richard L. Jantz Stadium.

