Builder tennis receives mixed results over weekend play

By Taylor Forrest

Staff reporter

The men’s tennis team played in Winfield on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4. On Friday, the tennis team lost to Oklahoma Baptist 0-9, but defeated Central Christian 8-1. Saturday was not much different for the Builders winning 8-1 over John Brown University and then falling to Lindenwood University-Belleville 3-6.

On the women’s side, they defeated both John Brown and Lindenwood University-Belleville 9-0 on Saturday, March 4. Although, they were not able to do the same against Oklahoma Baptist losing 0-9.

Next, both men’s and women’s tennis team will take on Southwestern Christian at 3 p.m, March 10, in Winfield, KS.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.