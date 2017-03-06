Builder softball splits double-header against Peru State

The Builder softball team moved to 6-13 on the season after splitting a double-header with Peru State. The Builders took game one, 7-6, in a come from behind victory and fell, 10-5, in game two.

MacKenzie Lyons, freshman pitcher, pitched the entirety of game one and earned a win. She faced 33 batters in eight innings, allowed eight hits and six runs, and chalked three strikeouts.

Lyons defense helped her with 24 putouts, 14 of which came from Cady Norton, freshman infielder. Norton also accounted for one assist.

The Builders gave up four runs in the first inning and found themselves playing from behind throughout the game. Allison Flinn, senior infielder, got the Builders going with a base hit in the bottom of the third. She advanced home on an RBI from Taylor Messerly, junior catcher.

Two runs in the bottom of the eighth gave the Builders the win. Whytleigh Guerrero, junior infielder, reached first base on a walk and made it around the bases for a walk of run after a throwing error by Peru State.

Flinn started at pitcher for game two. She pitched three innings facing 17 batters. Flinn allowed seven hits and six runs on six errors. Replacing her was Hannah Foltz, freshman pitcher, whom pitched four innings facing 15 batters. She allowed five hits and four runs on four errors, and accounted for two strikeouts.

Alex Ritzema, sophomore catcher, led the Builders with five putouts. She also had two hits on three at bats and one run.

The Builders will return to action at 1 p.m. on Mar. 7 Broadway Recreation Complex in Winfield where they will host a double-header against Mid America Christian.

