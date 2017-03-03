Jeffrey Toobin visits campus for Docking Lecture

Jeffrey Toobin, best-selling author and CNN legal analyst, speaks at the Docking Series Lecture on March 2 about the evolution of the United States Supreme Court. The Union State Bank teams up with Southwestern College and the Docking Family to bring a lecturer to campus every other year. (Taylor Forrest/Staff Photographer) Pat Ross, division chair of natural sciences and mathematics, asks a question after Jeffrey Toobin, CNN analyst, concluded his initial remarks. (Taylor Forrest/Staff Photographer) Jeffrey Toobin, in conjunction with speaking about the evolution of the Supreme Court, also spoke about the current state of affairs and the transformation of the Republican party. Aside from working for CNN, Toobin has also served as a staff writer for "The New Yorker" since 1993. (Taylor Forrest/Staff Photographer) In an animated fashion, Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst, answers a question from a student at the afternoon discussion. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer) Brad Andrews, president, Jackson Lashier, assistant professor of religion, Kaydee Riggs-Johnson, vice president for marketing and communications, and Chris Barker, assistant professor of political science, speak with Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst, after the panel discussion. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer) Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst, signs one of his books after the panel discussion. Some of Toobin's best-sellers include, "The Heiress," "The Nine," and "A Vast Conspiracy." (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer) Chris Barker, assistant professor of political science, and Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst, discuss a question during the panel discussion opportunity on Thursday afternoon. The special student/faculty session concluded the Docking Lecture Series events of the day. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer)

By Taylor Forrest and Kylie Stamper

Staff reporters

Jeffrey Toobin, best-selling author and CNN legal analyst, came to campus March 2 to take part in the sixth annual Docking Series Lecture. The Docking Family partners with the Union State Bank and Southwestern College to bring the Docking Lectures in Leadership and Public Affairs to campus.

In his lecture, Inside the Secret World of The Supreme Court, Toobin discussed in length about the evolution of the United States Supreme Court and his personal experiences that he has had as a lawyer and as a journalist. Students, faculty, staff and community members were able to ask Toobin questions at the conclusion of the lecture.

In such a tumultuous time in American politics and in the media, Toobin answered questions and spoke about Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. He was also asked about Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, and the reports that had broken hours before the lecture that pointed to the fact that Sessions had failed to disclose two meetings he had with a Russian Ambassador during his confirmation hearings.

On his Twitter, Toobin also reiterated his opinion on the Jeff Sessions’ news, “Sessions’ answer is clearly false. But was it intentionally false? Sessions can’t be the one to make that determination.”

Along with the initial lecture that took place at 11 a.m in Richardson Performing Arts Center, Toobin also attended a VIP Luncheon. Then Toobin took part in a special student/faculty session in which Chris Barker, assistant professor of political science, facilitated a discussion panel between the audience and the 2017 Docking Lecturer.

Besides serving as a CNN analyst since 2002, Toobin has written numerous best-selling books, one which spawned a television series about the O.J. Simpson murder trial. He has also served as a staff writer for The New Yorker since 1993.

Books written by Jeffrey Toobin

“American Heiress,” 2016

“The Oath,” 2012

“The Nine,” 2007

“Too Close to Call,” 2001

“A Vast Conspiracy,” 2000

“The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” 1996

“Opening Arguments: A Young Lawyer’s First Case,” 1991

