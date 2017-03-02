Softball splits double-header against Langston

Pictured Above: Whytleigh Guerrero, junior infielder, hits the ball during the game against Langston on Wednesday. Guerrero contributed three home runs to the first of two games. (Turki Alturki/Staff Photographer)

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

Softball split their double-header at home against Langston on Wednesday. The Builders took the first game 15-9 in a high-scoring affair, and dropped the second game 4-2. This split moves the Builders record to 5-9 on the season.

The Builders displayed their best batting in the first game of the double-header with 18 hits. Alex Ritzema, sophomore infielder, led the Builders with four hits in her five times at bat. She made it around the bases twice and accounted for one putout.

Every batter, except one, that stepped to the plate for the Builders accounted for at least one hit. Whytleigh Guerrero, junior infielder, and Jessica Watkins, sophomore outfielder, both led the Builders with three runs each.

Peyton Timmerman, junior infielder, led the Builders with four runs batted in on three hits. The Builders had 15 runs batted in compared to Langston’s five.

Allison Flinn, senior pitcher, threw 97 pitches in 4.2 innings. She faced 19 batters and allowed three runs on four hits and tallied four strikeouts.

The Builders weren’t able to carry their momentum into game two. They fell 4-2 in a more defensive game.

In a more defensive second game the Builders were led by Ritzema, who had five put outs, while playing catcher. Guerrero followed Ritzema with four put outs and four assists.

Timmerman pitched all seven innings and allowed eight hits against her 110 pitches. Timmerman faced 28 batters and got five of them called out on three strikes.

The Builders will take the field next at 10 a.m. on Mar. 3 in Wichita for the Friends Spring Tournament. The Builders will face Benedictine to kick off the tournament.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu.