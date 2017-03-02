Jeffrey Toobin visits campus for Docking Lecture

By Taylor Forrest and Kylie Stamper
Jeffrey Toobin, best-selling author and CNN legal analyst, speaks at the Docking Series Lecture on March 2 about the evolution of the United States Supreme Court. The Union State Bank teams up with Southwestern College and the Docking Family to bring a lecturer to campus every other year. (Taylor Forrest/Staff Photographer)
Pat Ross, division chair of natural sciences and mathematics, asks a question after Jeffrey Toobin, CNN analyst, concluded his initial remarks. (Taylor Forrest/Staff Photographer)
Jeffrey Toobin, in conjunction with speaking about the evolution of the Supreme Court, also spoke about the current state of affairs and the transformation of the Republican party. Aside from working for CNN, Toobin has also served as a staff writer for "The New Yorker" since 1993. (Taylor Forrest/Staff Photographer)
In an animated fashion, Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst, answers a question from a student at the afternoon discussion. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer)
Brad Andrews, president, Jackson Lashier, assistant professor of religion, Kaydee Riggs-Johnson, vice president for marketing and communications, and Chris Barker, assistant professor of political science, speak with Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst, after the panel discussion. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer)
Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst, signs one of his books after the panel discussion. Some of Toobin's best-sellers include, "The Heiress," "The Nine," and "A Vast Conspiracy." (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer)
Chris Barker, assistant professor of political science, and Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst, discuss a question during the panel discussion opportunity on Thursday afternoon. The special student/faculty session concluded the Docking Lecture Series events of the day. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer)
