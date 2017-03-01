Softball sweeps Bacone

The softball ladies improved their record by two on Tuesday afternoon by claiming a double-header on the road against Bacone College.

Two of Southwestern’s four runs in the first game were scored during the second inning. The other two were scored in the fourth and sixth innings respectively.

Allie Flinn, senior pitcher, snatched three of Southwestern’s four runs and came out as the offensive leader for the first game. Southwestern won 4-0.

In the second game, Bacone took the lead in the second inning with their first run of the day. They added three more in the fourth inning but couldn’t hold on as Southwestern scored five of their ten in the fifth inning alone and four more in the seventh inning. The remaining run was scored in the fourth inning. The Lady Builders beat Bacone 10-7 in the second game and are now 4-8 in season play.

The team will play again beginning at 1 p.m. on March 1 at Broadway Recreation Complex in Winfield.

Kylie Stamper is a senior majoring in communication. You can email her at kylie.stamper@sckans.edu